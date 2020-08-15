We sadly announce the death of our family patriarch, Virgil Labor. He was born in Colorado in 1927 and died in Fontana, CA on August 1, 2020 of COVID-19. He was the son of an original enrollee of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. He will be missed for his humor, love of food and family, and great attitude. Dad worked all his life in the automotive industry. First as a mechanic, then as a warranty man for several car dealerships in the Inland Empire. His beautiful and loving wife, Shirley, preceded him in death. Also preceding him was his first grandson, Dean Burks. He leaves behind two daughters to miss him, Marilyn Burks and Vicki Wiltshire. Dad was proud of his three grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Per his request, there will be no official service. He lived a long and enjoyable life. He always said, "You make your own happiness". Please everyone be happy.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store