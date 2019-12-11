Daily Bulletin Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Draper Mortuary
811 North Mountain Ave
Ontario, CA 91762
(909) 986-1131
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Upland Brethren in Christ Church
845 W. Arrow Highway,
Upland, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian A. Davis


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian A. Davis Obituary
December 1, 1928 - December 2, 2019 On December 2, 2019 Vivian A. Davis died peacefully from natural causes. She was 91-years-old. In 1943 Vivian came to Ontario, California from Montana with her parents Gordon and Aleta and siblings Warren, Joe and Hazel. In 1948 she met the love of her life James Paul Davis and the two were married in 1949. Jim and Vivian were the proud parents of Debbie and Jamie. Following Jim's death in 2011 Vivian continued to live and entertain guests in the family home. Vivian is survived by her brother Joe, children Debbie and Jamie, son-in-law Brad, daughter-in-law Sharon, grandchildren Heather and Hilary and five great grandchildren. Services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Upland Brethren in Christ Church, 845 W. Arrow Highway, Upland, CA 91786 (corner of San Antonio Avenue and Arrow Highway).
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Draper Mortuary
Download Now