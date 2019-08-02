|
|
March 13, 1963 - July 13, 2019 Vivian Rose Muro, born on March 13, 1963 to Margaret Maud Gutierrez and Rosendo Espanoza Gutierrez in San Bernardino. Leaves husband Raymond Jose Muro Sr and daughter's Adriana Silva, Victoria Gaitan, Virginia Muro and son's Raymond Muro Jr, Rolland Muro and Randall Muro. Vivian was blessed with 12 grandchildren. Also, leaves sister's Bonnie Patino, Margaret Hernandez, Valerie Gutierrez, Priscilla Achatz and Cecilia Gutierrez. Services will be held at San Salvador Catholic Church, 178 West "K" Street, Colton, CA 92324 on 8/02/19. Viewing will be at 10:00 A.M., Rosary at 10:30 A.M. and Mass to follow. Interment will be at Hermosa Cemetery.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Aug. 2, 2019