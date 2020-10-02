Walter Leroy McLaughlin, lifelong resident of Rialto, CA, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at the age of 92. Walt was born June 30, 1928 in San Bernardino, CA to Charles and Florence McLaughlin. He graduated from San Bernardino High School in 1946. Walter met Betty Jean Filippini and they were married November 25, 1949. They resided in Rialto where they raised their three sons: Walter Steven, John and Robert. Walt retired after 32 years at Bell Brand, to care for his wife, Betty, who suffered from Multiple Sclerosis. He became her caregiver as she battled the disease for 44 years. Walt and Betty loved horse racing and spent many fun days at Santa Anita, Hollywood Park and Del Mar racetracks. Walt made a hobby out of handicapping and studying horses; appreciating their beauty and talent. He enjoyed watching the Dodgers, Lakers and Notre Dame football. Walt was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Florence, his son, John, and his wife of 66 years, Betty Jean. He is survived by his sons Walter and Robert (Darryn) of Yucaipa, and his sister Jeanette of Washington. He is also survived by his grandchildren Robert Steven McLaughlin, Eric McLaughlin, Kaitlyn McLaughlin and great grandson, Brandon McLaughlin. We would like to express our deep appreciation to Walt's caregiver, Christie Muniz, of Rialto. Her selfless care of Walter will always be remembered. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private.





