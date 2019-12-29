|
|
March 21, 1925 - December 18, 2019 Wayne was born in a house in Ontario, CA on March 25, 1925 and passed away December 18, 2019, at the age of 94. Wayne and Marian L. (Hoyt) Nelson were married for 68 years at the time of her passing. They have four children, Frank (Connie), Jerry, Rick (Jean), Peggy and two grandsons, Stephen and Craig; two step-grandchildren, their spouses and six great grandchildren. Wayne was a graduate of Chaffey High School, Class of 1943, where he was Senior Class President the first semester. He was a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Air Corps and served in the European Theater as a Co-Pilot of a B-17 in the 96 Bomb Group of the 8th Air Force during World War II. After the war, Wayne graduated from Chaffey Junior College where he was a member of their Junior Rose Bowl Championship Football Team in 1947. In 2005, Wayne was elected to the Chaffey College Athletic Hall of Fame. Wayne worked his entire adult life at S. M. Hoyt Lumber Company as Manager/Owner. He was Past Master of the Ontario Masonic Lodge Number 301 and a member for over 65 years. Memorial Service will be held at the Ontario First Methodist Church, 918 N. Euclid Avenue, Ontario, Friday, January 3, 2020, at 11:00 AM with a reception immediately following at the church. Memorial contributions can be made in Wayne F. Nelson's name to either Bob Hope USO Ontario, 1940 East Moore Way, Ontario, CA 91761 or Chaffey High School Alumni Association, 1245 N. Euclid Avenue, Ontario, CA 91762.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Dec. 29, 2019