|
|
September 12, 1943 - October 15, 2018 Weldon was born in Pomona, CA on September 12, 1943. He graduated Roosevelt Elementary School in 1955, Claremont High School in 1961, Redlands University in 1965 (an All-American swimmer & President of Alpha Gamma Nu) & UCLA Law School in 1968. A trial lawyer for about 33 years, he spent about 5 as an LA County Deputy Public Defender, then about 28 in private practice, mostly as a plaintiff's personal injury lawyer in Claremont, CA. He loved practicing law & helping his injured clients, but during his lifetime he was also a potter, an acoustic guitarist & singer-songwriter, a small plane pilot, an art collector & more. Around 1995 he moved to Rancho Mirage, CA, started working less, & soon retired, self-published a book of poetry & began travelling, living for a time in Bali, then settling in the Philippines. Weldon passed away of congestive heart failure on October 15, 2018 in Sacramento, while visiting. After a stroke in 2007, he suffered chronic pain. We will miss him, but are grateful he was finally able to escape that. He leaves behind his children, Tiffany Clark & Brandon Diggs, his sisters, Sandy Thornton & Donna Danielsen, 4 grandchildren & his beloved Philippines caregiver, Rosalina Ayco. He was predeceased by his parents, Weldon & Esther Diggs. Please join us Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 1 PM for a memorial celebration of life, in Claremont, CA. For details/RSVP contact Tiffany @ memorial4weldon@gmail.com or (916) 428-0388.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 7, 2019