November 18, 1934 - March 20, 2019 Bill passed away at Loma Linda University Medical Center surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Suzanne, his four daughters: Jeanne (Gerard) Ludikhuize, Marianne (Tim) Trost, Melinda (Richard) Burgos and Wendy (Kevin) Stout, six grandchildren and nine great-granddaughters: Chris Ludikhuize and his daughters, Kacie, Lilyan and Isabel, Suzanne Ludikhuize-Gildner and her daughters, Grace and Alice, Jacob Trost, Sean Trost and his daughters, Evie and Addison, Kyle Stout and Kevin Stout Jr. and his daughters, Isla and Drew, his nephew, Greg Barlow, and two nieces, Brenda Verdejo and Heidi Lockhart. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Velma and Bill Derby Sr., his brother, Bobby, and his sister, Annella Barlow-King. Bill was a lifelong resident of Redlands. He attended McKinley Elementary, Redlands Junior High and graduated from Redlands High School in 1952. After graduation, Bill went on to earn his AA degree from San Bernardino Valley College. Professionally, Bill was a salesman. His first job was with JC Penney on State Street. It was his father, who was the sales manager at Lange and Runkel on Citrus Avenue, who convinced Bill to join him selling Chevrolets and so Bill became a car salesman. He worked for Lange and Runkel and then for Jack Coyle Chevrolet in San Bernardino. Ready for a new challenge, Bill got his Real Estate License and worked for Doss Realty and Don Leonard Realty. When the real estate market took a turn for the worse, Bill got his Insurance Brokerage License and became a State Farm Agent in Colton for 25 years. Bill joined the Colton Kiwanis Club. He was a President of the club and actively involved in many of its fundraising and philanthropic events. Bill was also a Mason, and belonged to the Masonic Lodge in Redlands. He was a life-long member of the First United Methodist Church of Redlands. Bill was proud to be on the Building Committee after the Church burned in 1967. Bill enjoyed the great outdoors. He and his bird dog, Buck, rarely missed the opening day of quail season. An avid fisherman, he was part of the volunteer stock crew with the Fish and Game. For many years, he fished Panguitch Lake in Utah on opening day. He also made several trips to Alaska to catch Silver Salmon, but it was on Lake Havasu where Bill would spend hours on his boat fishing. Bill also played tennis and enjoyed a leisurely game of golf with friends. Bill enjoyed traveling. He and Suzie traveled around the country in their motorhome and made extensive trips abroad. A memorial service celebrating Bill's amazing life will be held at 1:30 PM, Friday, April 5, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church of Redlands. The family requests in lieu of flowers, contriubtions be made to the First United Methodist Church for the children's garden.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 31, 2019