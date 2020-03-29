|
March 3, 1940 - March 18, 2020 Bill was born in Pasadena, CA and raised in San Bernardino, CA just over 80 years ago to Dr. William L. Cover and Carolyn Merrill Cover and was the 2nd of 4 brothers: Tom (deceased), Bill, Chuck, and John. Bill is survived by his dear wife and inseparable companion Anne; along with his remaining two brothers and their growing families. Bill and Anne have continued the family's long tradition of annual Reunions and Thanksgivings for the extended family by hosting events in Santa Barbara, La Jolla, and Mission Beach, CA. In recent years Bill and Anne lived in La Quinta during the winter and spent summers with their grandchildren in Santa Barbara. Bill was a true sportsman and competitor. He was the Captain of the Pacific HS Basketball Team, held their record for best free throw percentage, played on the Freshman Basketball Team at Stanford, and played for years in competitive San Diego City Leagues. In 2016, after many years as a nationally top ranked tennis player, San Bernardino City Champion, winner of the Pacific Southwest, etc., Bill won the National Hard Court Championships (75's). He and Anne also came in 3rd in the National Husband & Wife (140's) Grass Court Championships. For the last 25 years Bill and Anne have explored remote regions of the world on annual hiking adventures. Bill was the Student Body President and Salutatorian at Pacific High School. He went on to Stanford University, joined the Sigma Chi Fraternity, and graduated in 1962 majoring in Political Science. Bill was in the Marine Corps Reserves at Officer Candidates School in Quantico, Virginia. For the next 20 years he worked for IBM and later at Xerox as Branch and Regional Manager. He left in 1982 to form Cover Brothers Development Company with his brother John. Bill continued to remain active in various forms of real estate with his wife throughout the rest of his life. His most satisfying achievement was assembling and selling the land that allowed the Grand Champion tennis tournament to remain in Indian Wells. "A Celebration of Life" is in planning for the appropriate future. Pictures, remembrances, and updates can be found on our public Facebook group, "Remembering Bill Cover" https://www.facebook.com/groups/205710130683833/
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 29, 2020