William Moscrop

William Moscrop Obituary
1946 - 2019 William Moscrop, of Fontana, Ca, lost his battle with cancer on Nov 12, 2019 at home with his family present. He was born in Covina, Ca 1946. William was the owner of Glenco Steel Corp. He leaves behind wife Shari of 40 years; sons Thomas (Leslie), Ryan, Darren (Noemi); step daughters Tami & Tonya; grandchildren, many friends and family. Celebration of Life will be Dec 7th, 2019 at the Fontana Moose Lodge 8463 Nuevo Ave, Fontana (909)829-9731 @ 1pm
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Dec. 5, 2019
