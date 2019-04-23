|
08/16/41 - 01/30/19 Paul went to be with the Lord at 77 years. He leaves behind the Love of his Life Carol they met in Oklahoma and spent 51 years together. Serving in the United States Army he obtained his Masters Degree and proceeded to work with the Audit Agency from Tinker to Wichita falls, Tx to Norton, SB then Retiring in 2003 from March Air Force Base in Ca. William received many honors and Notable Achievement Awards throughout his career. We will miss Pauls' Sweet Spirit he enjoyed his Family and loved them all dearly. Parents Herbert & Florence Iona Husband. He leaves behind 2 daughters; Gina Alesi & Allison Tucker,husband Thomas. Grandchildren Kristin Fuentes, husband Gabino and Greatgrandchild: Roman & Juliette & Isaac. Karen Hutchinson & Jonathon, Brian Alesi Jr., Austin Wade Alesi, Timothy Torrez, Ryan Husband. Sisters: Barbara L"Heureux and husband Richard in North Carolina. Ruth Williamson and husband Nick. Betty York and husband James in Oklahoma. Tribute and burial at Riverside Arlington Cemetary 4-26th at 2:15pm in AREA 2. 22495 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside Ca
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 23, 2019