April 1, 1954 - April 19, 2020 Of Cucamonga, CA, died April 19, 2020 at the age of 66. He was and will always be a beloved husband, father, grandfather, papa, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, brother, nephew and friend. He is survived by his wife Joanna Norris of forty two years, his four children, Elaine, April, William III and Andrew Norris, eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was loved beyond belief by so many. Our hearts will forever miss his warmth, compassion and laughter. Till we meet again old man. xoxo Services will be held May 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.





