William Roebuck
9/14/1936 - 10/10/2020 William Howard Roebuck passed away on the 10th of October in Upland, California. Bill was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on September 14, 1936, to Vernon and Georgia Roebuck. Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1955 and, while stationed in the Bay Area, met the love of his life, the late Nancy Wright Roebuck. The pair shared 52 years together. Bill and Nancy spent their first 10 years together in Oakland, California, where their first two sons were born. In 1968 the family moved to Southern California and settled in Claremont, where their two younger boys were born. Bill had a long career in the plastics industry working for PHI plastics, HPM, Toshiba Machinery of America, and Japan Steel Works (JSW). While in Claremont, Bill was active with Claremont Little League, coaching his son's teams and served on the board of AYSO. In retirement, Bill enjoyed traveling the world with his wife. They also enjoyed spending time at their second home on the Colorado River in Arizona and many hours with his family on Lake Mohave. Bill is survived by his four sons and daughters-in-law. Bill Jr, Pete (Heather), Paul and Danny (Holly), his four grandsons, Tyler, Matthew, Ryan, and Lincoln. His wife, Nancy, his parents, and brother Levi and his sister Mary precede him in death. Todd Memorial Chapel 570 N Garey Ave, Pomona, CA 91767


Published in Daily Bulletin on Oct. 15, 2020.
Todd Memorial Chapel
570 North Garey Avenue
Pomona, CA 91767
(909) 622-1217
