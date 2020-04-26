|
5/6/1945 - 4/10/2020 Bill was born on May 6, 1945, in Kanab, Utah to Robert and Alice Scribner and was the eldest of 5 siblings (Bill, John, Mary, Jim, and Tom). He moved with his family to Grand Terrace, CA where he graduated from Colton High School. He continued living in the Inland Empire married to Liz and raised his 2 children, Patty and Michael while working for the San Bernardino County Surveyor's Office until his retirement when he remarried and moved to Hesperia with Kimberly. Bill was a kind-hearted soul who was always ready with a friendly smile and a helping hand. He was intimately involved with youth soccer in Colton where both kids played and he gave generously of his time to be a coach, referee and board member. Bill was a man of simple pleasures and enjoyed playing cards with friends, talking about trains, working on cars, spending time in Utah and mooing at cows whenever he was close enough. He is survived by his wife Kimberly, his children Patty and Michael (and their families) from his marriage to Liz and his siblings John, Mary, and Tom. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him but memories of him will continue to bring smiles to everyone for many years to come. Due to the current health situation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Comments or condolences can be posted to his Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/bill.scribner.31
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 26, 2020