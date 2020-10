AB Toten, 75, of Holtville passed away on September 29, 2020 at El Centro Regional Medical Center. He was born on October 3, 1944 in El Centro and later married Nancy Toten on May 4, 1973 in Yuma, AZ. AB is survived by his wife, Nancy Toten; daughter, Linda White; son, A. Brandt Toten Jr.; brother, Timothy Toten; 4 grandchildren; many nephews and nieces. No services will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store