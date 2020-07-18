1/1
ABEL LOPEZ CORRAL
1954 - 2020
Abel Corral, 66, of Brawley passed away on July 13, 2020 of complications from Covid-19 at Scripps Green Hospital in La Jolla, CA. He was born on June 25, 1954 in Mexicali, MX and later married Alice C. Corral on January 3, 1986 in El Centro. Abel was a loving husband, father and Tata. He enjoyed spending quality time with his wife, family gatherings, camping, and playing and fishing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Guadalupe Corral; sister, Grace Romo; father, Abel Corral Sr.; daughter, Patricia Singh and son, Andy Singh. He is survived by his wife, Alice C. Corral of Brawley; sons, Freddy Singh of El Centro and Anthony Corral of Lake Elsinore, CA; daughters, Sally Yarnall of El Centro, Mona Morales of Brawley, Sonya Pompa of Melilani, HI and Vanessa Rodriguez of Henderson NV; sister, Sylvia Corral of Salinas CA and brother Carlos Corral of San Diego, CA. 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Services will be private.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

