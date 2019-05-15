|
Ada Mae was born on August 24, 1942 in Lockhart, Texas and went home to be with the Lord April 25, 2019 at the age of 77. She leaves to morn her memories; brother, Bobby Shannon of Lockhart, TX; daughter, Marolyn Ellison of Meza, AZ; sons, Byron Settles of El Centro and Maron Ellison of Long Beach. She also leaves to morn her memories are 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and host of friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 with viewing at 9 a.m. and Service at 10 a.m. at One Way Sanctified Holiness Church 610 Broadway Ave. El Centro, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on May 15, 2019