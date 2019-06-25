|
|
Adela Rebecca (Becky) Juarez, 48 years old of Calexico passed away on June 7, 2019, in La Jolla, CA. She was born in El Centro on May 8, 1971. She was proceeded in death by her late husband, Pedro Torres; her parents, Luis C. Juarez and Socorro Juarez. Becky is survived by her two children, Luis Juarez and Cynthia Torres, six sisters, five brothers, and 3 grandchildren, all who loved her dearly. Her services will be at Calexico Hems Brothers Mortuary on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. and funeral service will be on July 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in Calexico. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. View Cemetery in Calexico.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 25, 2019