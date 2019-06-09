Adelia "Dee" Butterfield died peacefully at her home on May 27, 2019. She was in her 96th year. Dee was born to Bert and Lizzie Rognstad of Maiden Rock, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis (Buster) Butterfield; infant sister, Geneva Rognstad; and sister Naoma Rognstad Nunnink. She was a gentle soul who lived a long life of faith, love and service. She and Bus traveled all over the United States and Europe in a mobile home, making friends wherever they went. They resided in Utah, Payette, Idaho and Niland, California. Dee was an active member of the Eastern Star, the American Legion Auxiliary, Calipatria Community Church and the Can-Dos of Niland, California. She was also a teachers aide in Payette and Niland, helping young people learn to read. She retired from that job when she was 90. She is survived by three generations of nieces and nephews. A memorial service with luncheon to follow will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 11 a.m. at The Waterford, 6288 Louisiana Court, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota 55428. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the Minnesota Reading Corp, 2400 Park Avenue, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404. Arrangements with: www.gearty-delmore.com. 763-537-4511 Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary