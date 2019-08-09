|
Albert Tabarez, 80, of Brawley passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. He was born on March 20, 1939 in Brawley and later married Faye Tabarez on June 3, 1973 in San Diego, CA. He is survived by his wife, Faye Tabarez of Brawley; sons, Albert Tabarez Jr. of Hawaii and Michael Tabarez of Italy and brother, Frank Tabarez of Brawley. Memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. at The American Legion in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 9, 2019