

Albert Padilla, 69, of Brawley passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 of natural causes in his home. He was born on September 20, 1949 in Ventura, CA. Albert later married Martha Padilla on November 10, 1973 in Guadalajara, MX. Truck driving was his passion and it's what he did the majority of his life. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and great grandfather. He enjoyed being surrounded by family, spending time with his grandchildren, listening to music, dancing and going fishing. He was preceded in death by his father, Efrain Padilla and sister, Sandra Moreno. Albert is survived by his wife, Martha Padilla; children, Victor, Sonia and Albert Jr. Padilla; mother, Mary Padilla; daughter-in-laws, Alma and Crystal Padilla; 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. All of Brawley; 2 brothers, 5 sisters, numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley and will be officiated by Pastor Fred Ramsey. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on May 5, 2019