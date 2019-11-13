|
Albert, known to friends as "Hollywood" and "Ticos" to family, passed away at home after a short illness, accompanied by family and close friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Antonia Jaime; sister, Sylvia Cortez and brother Jesus Jaime. He is survived by his companion Rosalind Guerrero; father, Jesus (Beatrice); sisters, Norma (Joe), Sandra (Mario), Michelle (Ramferi), and Yolanda (Salvador); brothers, Ricardo, Oscar, Gerardo (Stephanie), and Rene (Elisa Michelle); numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be especially missed by his nephew Michael. The family wish to thank Hospice of Imperial Valley for their caring services.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 13, 2019