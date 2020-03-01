|
|
Alejandro Cota, 74, of Brawley passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was born on July 17, 1942 in Brawley. Alejandro is survived by his daughter, Helen Gonzales Guzman; 1 grandson; brothers, Genaro and Ernie Cota. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Mass will be held on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church in Brawley, CA and will be officiated by Father, Andrew Kunambi. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawely.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 1, 2020