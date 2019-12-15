Home

FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Frye Chapel & Mortuary
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA
Rosary
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Frye Chapel & Mortuary
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Brawley, CA
ALESSANDRA BELTRAN MUNOZ


2016 - 2019
ALESSANDRA BELTRAN MUNOZ Obituary
Alessandra Munoz, 3, of El Centro passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born on October 24, 2016 in El Centro. Alessandra is survived by her parents, Lorena Munoz and Luis Eduardo Beltran and sister, Anali Beltran Munoz. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10 a.m at Sacred Heart Church in Brawley, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 15, 2019
