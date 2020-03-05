|
Alex W. Shoaee passed away in complete peace and absolute grace much like he lived his life. Alex was born in Iran on April 11, 1956 but made America his home in the early 70s. Alex was well traveled, an entrepreneur, a scholar, entertainer and host to any gathering that easily was made "Gucci" by his standards. Above all this, Alex was a man of deep faith, generous blessings and kindness. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Joshua Holmes. Alex is survived by his loving family sister and brother-in-law, Rose and Taylor Holmes; niece, Neva Holmes; grand-niece, Trinity Holmes who was the delight of his heart and joy to his life. Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Church of Nazarene, 500 S. 8th St. El Centro.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 5, 2020