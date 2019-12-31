|
Alfonso Gil Zendejas left this world peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Silvino and Maria Zendejas in La Yerbabuena, Michoacan, Mexico on July 29, 1941. In 1959 his father, Silvino Zendejas, immigrated Alfonso along with his siblings and mother to the Imperial Valley. Alfonso immediately began to work with his father at the Rocking Arrow feedlot located near Blair and Simpson Roads. He enjoyed working with cattle and horses while helping his family established themselves in the new country. In 1962, he met the love of his life, Josephine Fonseca at the Calipatria movie theatre where she worked the ticket booth. They married November 23, 1963 and together raised six children. For a short time, he left the Niland/Calipatria area to work at a French restaurant in Los Angeles near the home of his beloved Dodgers. Missing the countryside and the work with the feedlot, he moved back to Niland and continued where he left off returning to work at the Rocking Arrow. After the feedlot closed in 1968, he moved on to work at other Imperial Valley feedlots. His keen knowledge of all aspects of feedlot operations gained him the respect and support from cattle ranchers in the Valley. Alfonso understood the psychology of the cattle better than the best earning him accolades in the industry. In 2004 after 59 years of service to the cattle industry, Alfonso was honored as one of the Cattle Calls Grand Marshals, a tribute to his dedication, work ethic and knowledge of the industry. He was a great ambassador for the Cattle business of Imperial Valley. Alfonso treasured the many friends he met over time and enjoyed their company up to his last few days. Most important to Alfonso were his daughters and sons, his grandchildren and his siblings. He worried about everyone elses well being except his own. He took things to heart and as a result, wanted peaceful resolutions to all the heavy emotional issues. Besides his love for his family, he thoroughly enjoyed living in the Imperial Valley and visiting Mexico as often as he could. When family members visited him from the big cities, comments were made about the unfriendly smell of feedlot dust in the air. He reminded them it was the smell of money followed by his engaging rowdy and energetic laugh getting everyone to enjoy the humorous moment. It was easy for him to add humor to almost every conversation. During his visits to Mexico, he made sure everyone at the family fiestas were treated as if they were the honored guests. He hired Indeginous bandas of 20 or more musicians to play his favorite melancholic Mexican tunes for hours into the early dawn. A fiesta without the banda was not a fiesta for him. His personality was contagious and as such, everyone wanted to be sitting near him to enjoy his backhanded, funny commentary about everyone around him. With his creative thinking, he gave many of his nephews nicknames as others called him Torta and Tite, his very own nicknames. Alfonso was quick-witted and a magnet for getting those around him to forget about everything that burdened their souls. He was preceded in death by his parents (Maria 2002), Silvino (2014), his brother Rodolfo (2014) and his brother-in-law Tommy in addition to numerous nephews and nieces. Alfonso leaves behind his wife Josephine and six children; Sylvia, Alfonso Jr., Tony, Jaime (Maria Lupita), Frank (Monica) and Frances Settlemire (Eric). Alfonso loved his 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is survived by seven of his siblings Maria Elena, Gustavo (Susie), Maria del Refugio, Luis (Eileen), Hector (Noemi), Estelle (Rick) and Esperanza (John). Alfonso will be dearly missed by his family and friends and remembered for his loving and happy disposition bringing joy to many. The family wishes to thank all of Alfonsos relatives and friends who visited him during his courageous battle with cancer. A special thanks to Paul Cameron and the Mesquite Cattle Feeders for their unwavering support during these difficult times for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates your kind donation to Donors of Valley Endeavors (D.O.V.E.S.). P.O. Box 4495, El Centro, CA 92245.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 31, 2019