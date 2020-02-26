Home

Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Brawley, CA
Burial
Following Services
Riverview Cemetery
ALFONSO "PONCHO" HERNANDEZ


1944 - 2020
Alfonso Hernandez, 75, of Brawley passed away on February 9, 2020. He was born on April 16, 1944 in Brawley. Alfonso is survived by his sister, Beatrice Torres; sons, Timothy, Matthew, Ronnie, Damian, Patrick and Ben and daughter, Karen. Mass will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10 a.m with Rosary being said at 9:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church in Brawley, CA and will be officiated by Fr. Ed Horning. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 26, 2020
