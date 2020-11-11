

Alfonso Moreno Jr. "Choy" age 87 was welcomed into heaven on May 20,2020. He was born on May 1, 1933. Choy married Sally Quintero on December 16, 1956. Choy worked at Paradise Concrete, Stoker, and Street Maintenance as a Supervisor for the City of El Centro and served as a soldier in the United States Army. Choy is remembered by being a dedicated family man who was always loyal to those around him and willing to lend a helping hand whenever possible. Choy had alot of hobbies. He loved to repair things and was a jack of all trades. He played baseball as a young man, fishing, playing cards and more passionately loved to have family and friends over for cookouts. After dinner they would sit outside on the porch playing guitar and singing Mexican Folk Songs. Choy loved camping in San Felipe and Ensenada, however, his favorite hobby was enjoying himself at the Casinos. Choy was preceded by his wife Sally and his son Alfonso Moreno III. Surviving family are daughter-in-law Brunilda (Alfonso Moreno III); his kids, Lillian Kaiser (Jim), Jeanette Romero (Eric); his son Gilbert Moreno (Tracy) and nephew Mark Moreno (Anne). Choy lived with his Tio Johnny, tia Lupe Moreno and his cousins Junior, Rosemary, Cecilia, and Andy. Choy was so grateful and loved them so much. Choy will always be remembered by his hard work ethics, honesty and heart. He is known for a particular way he shared his affection by grabbing and pinching the facial cheeks of those he cared about (the bigger the better) it was his way of letting you know he loved you. Choy loved everyone he will be greatly missed. Burial will be on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 8 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.



