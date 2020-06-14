

Alfred Gutierrez, 87, of Brawley passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born on September 10, 1932 in Brawley. Alfred joined the U.S. Army in 1953 and after returning home he became a truck driver. Alfred later married Maria Jessie Grijalva on December 19, 1975. Alfred is survived by his wife, Jessie Gutierrez; children, Alfred Gutierrez Jr. (Christine) and Olivia Gutierrez; stepchildren, sisters, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to Brawley Assembly of God. Services will be private.



