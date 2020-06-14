ALFRED J. GUTIERREZ
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ALFRED's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Alfred Gutierrez, 87, of Brawley passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born on September 10, 1932 in Brawley. Alfred joined the U.S. Army in 1953 and after returning home he became a truck driver. Alfred later married Maria Jessie Grijalva on December 19, 1975. Alfred is survived by his wife, Jessie Gutierrez; children, Alfred Gutierrez Jr. (Christine) and Olivia Gutierrez; stepchildren, sisters, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to Brawley Assembly of God. Services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved