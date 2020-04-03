|
Jack Myers, age 85, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at home with his wife Doris at his side. He was born on Friday July 13, 1934 in Muldrow Oklahoma and was the eldest of 6 children. In 1937 his father along with his in-laws (the Seabolts) uprooted the family and moved to the Imperial Valley where employment had been secured at the Timken ranch. By age 8 Jack was driving a tractor for his father and working the fields alongside the laborers. In 1948 he entered BUHS and in his sophomore year, after much debate, convinced his father that playing High School sports would not interfere with his work. Jack played half-back for his beloved Brawley Wildcats and was a member of the school's first CIF Championship team in 1951. Jack always referred to his backfield counterpart (Lynn Swearingen) as the better runner; however, Jack was the leading ground gainer in the CIF championship game. Jack also excelled at track and field competing in the 100yard dash, broad jump, 180 yard low hurdles as well as the 440 yard relay team. He was a proud member of Brawley High's 1950 Southern California championship team and as a sophomore ran the opening leg on that year's Southern California record setting 440 yard relay team. After graduating in 1952, he attended and played football for the Imperial Valley College. He married his High School Sweetheart (Doris Ann Fox) in 1953. Shortly after, he took a job as a route delivery man for Triple A Water Company and by 1966 he was the acting general manager of two of their distributorships in Long Beach, CA. After 10 years in the big city, the couple decided it was time to come home to the Imperial Valley. In 1970 he went to work selling cars at Del Norte Chevrolet. Within a matter of weeks he was named as the sales manager and continued in that role through 1989. As much as he enjoyed managing a dealership and working for his longtime friend Clay Williams, his heart never really left the water delivery business. In 1989 he purchased the D&M Water Company, managed the company for nearly thirty years and gave his best effort until the very end. In private company, he said that his delivery driver, Rudy Vallarta, who he inherited when he bought the company was the real asset in that transaction. He was known to his friends as Jack, but to his grandsons and immediate family as Pop. This wasn't short for grandpa or papa. This nickname was given to him due to the size of his forearms and the strength of his grip in his prime (as in Popeye). Jack allowed himself very few distractions from his work other than attending his grandsons' football games. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Valerie Myers (Seabolt); his brother, Charlie who was a long-time machinist at the Imperial Irrigation District and his sister, Helen. He leaves behind his brother, Jim; sisters, Vicky and Olivia (Baby); his ever devoted wife, Doris; sons, Mark (Virginia) and James; grandsons, Mark, Steven, Bobby and Jack along with 7 great-grandchildren. Pop will be dearly missed and remembered most for being a man that was easy to trust, for his dedication to his family and a work ethic that was second to none. Visitation will be held on Saturday April 4, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Frye Chapel in Brawley CA . Private burial to follow at Riverview Cemetery.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 3, 2020