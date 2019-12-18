Home

FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
8:00 AM
St. Mary Margaret Church
Brawley, CA
View Map
ALFREDO CARRERA


1928 - 2019
ALFREDO CARRERA Obituary

Alfredo Carrera, 91, of Calexico, CA passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. Alfredo was born on April 29, 1928 in Miami, AZ. In 1951 Alfredo married Maria Luisa Coronado in Yuma, AZ. He is survived by son, Alfredo (Rosa) Carrera Jr. of San Diego; daughters, Hilda Carrera (Manuel) Gomez of Calexico, CA, Maricela Carrera (Jose Luis) Arambula of Calexico, CA, Maria Madrid of El Centro, CA, Malu Carrera of El Centro, CA and Luz Carrera (Fransisco Fimbres) of Calexico, CA; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Mass will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 8 a.m. at St. Mary Margaret Church in Brawley, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 18, 2019
