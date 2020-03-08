|
In loving memory of Alfredo R. Ybarra, who peacefully passed away surround by family on January 30, 2020 in El Centro, CA. Alfredo was born on May 13, 1932 in El Rio, CA. In 1966 he married the love of his life Maria Natividad Magana and they had 3 wonderful children. Alfredo is survived by his wife, Maria Natividad Ybarra; eldest daughter, Nidia Ybarra-Wiseman; son, Alfredo Ybarra Jr.; daughter, Elda (Jim) Beach; siblings, Amelia, Anita, Eduardo and Ignacio; 6 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Alfredo is proceeded in death by his parents, Arnulfo and Vicenta; siblings, Alfonso and Arturo Ybarra. We will cherish your advice and the ability to make us laugh. We chose to remember you with laughter than with tears. Services will be held on March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Saint Marys Church, 795 S. La Brucherie Rd, El Centro, CA. Reception following services at son, Alfredo Ybarra Jrs home.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 8, 2020