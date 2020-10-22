

Alice Clark, 73, of Brawley, went home to be with the Lord on October 7, 2020. She was born on October 13, 1946 in Los Angeles. Alice graduated from Brawley Union H.S. in 1964. She married her sweetheart, John H Clark II in Brawley on October 1, 1965. She worked as a private school bookkeeper 13 years and a home childcare provider for 16 years. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Clark II; parents, Billy and Lavada Myers; brothers, Bob Myers and Fred Myers. She is survived by her daughter, Julie Monita (Perry) of Brawley, CA; son, Mark Clark (Christine) of Oceanside, CA; grandchildren, Ashlyn, Alicyn, John Taylor, Will, and Rosemary and great- grandson, Liam Stiff. Services will be private. The family suggests memorials to: Faith Academy Christian School 320 South J St. Imperial, CA.



