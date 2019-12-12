Home

Christ Community Church
590 W. Orange Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
ALICIA GARCIA


1978 - 2019
Alicia Garcia, 41, of Holtville, CA, passed away on November 27, 2019, in Falls Church, Virginia . Alicia was born on October 17, 1978, in Fontana, California. Alicia is survived by her fiance, Jeremy Kirk; her parents, Adolfo and Christina Garcia; her sisters, Christina Toten (Jimmy), Lourdes Fusi (Shane), and brother, Michael Garcia; numerous nephews and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ Community Church, 590 W. Orange Ave, El Centro, CA 92243. Interment to follow.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 12, 2019
