ALISON "ARCHER" ESCALANTE
1969 - 2020
Alison, an only child, died suddenly of natural causes due to a long history of health problems. She graduated in 1987 from Imperial High School. She competed as Miss IHS and won a runner-up position. She was given praise from judges for her stand up comedy routine, but was docked points because her fast-talking caused the performance to be too short. She later graduated from The American Beauty Academy. She was a hair stylist and nail tech for a few years working at salons such as the Main Event and JCPenny's. She is survived by her husband, Richard Escalante, she married in 1992. She then became a stay-at-home mother and would occasionally perform beauty services at her home for close friends and family. She was head coach of her daughter's cheer team (2 years) for El Centro's MidValley Popwarner. One team went to compete at the national level. She was a very giving and social woman with a big personality. She was always the life of the party and stood out in crowd. Alison will be missed by many for her sense of humor and her eccentricity. She left behind three children; Elizabeth (28), Frank (25), and Ronald (23); as well as her mother Diane Archer. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Archer. Services will be held at Frye Chapel of Brawley on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Service
03:00 - 06:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
