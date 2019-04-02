|
Allan Wilson, 75, of Brawley passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was born on November 22, 1943 in Tuscon, AZ. He later married Sara on March, 17, 1979 in Brawley. Allan is survived by his wife, Sara of Brawley; daughters, Tracy Campbell of Amherst, VA and Sherry Whitehall of Pensacola, FL; brothers, John Wilson of Sierra Vista, AZ; sisters, Linda Birger of Holtville and Judy Dotson of Imperial and 4 grandchildren. Service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Brawley Elks Lodge in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 2, 2019