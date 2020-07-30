1/
ALMA GIBSON STIFF
1929 - 2020
Alma Gibson Stiff, 90, of Brawley, Ca, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in La Quinta, Ca. Alma was born on December 3, 1929 in Brawley, CA. She married Lonnie Stiff on April 10, 1948. She is survived by her children, Cherie McDonald (Jerry), Debi Smith (Mark), Linda Godsey (Virgil), Tim Stiff (Mary ); brothers Cecil Gibson (Kay), Ronald Gibson, Robert Gibson (Susan); 14 grandchildren, 27great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye's Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. A Funeral Mass will be live streamed www.brawleycatholic.org>parish life >Facebook, from Sacred Heart Church at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. The church is closed due to COVID. Burial will be private due to COVID.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
AUG
11
Funeral Mass
08:00 AM
www.brawleycatholic.org >parish life > Facebook
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
