Alma Gibson Stiff, 90, of Brawley, Ca, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in La Quinta, Ca. Alma was born on December 3, 1929 in Brawley, CA. She married Lonnie Stiff on April 10, 1948. She is survived by her children, Cherie McDonald (Jerry), Debi Smith (Mark), Linda Godsey (Virgil), Tim Stiff (Mary ); brothers Cecil Gibson (Kay), Ronald Gibson, Robert Gibson (Susan); 14 grandchildren, 27great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye's Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. A Funeral Mass will be live streamed www.brawleycatholic.org
A Funeral Mass will be live streamed www.brawleycatholic.org from Sacred Heart Church at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. The church is closed due to COVID. Burial will be private due to COVID.