Alma Gibson Stiff, 90, of Brawley, Ca, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in La Quinta, Ca. Alma was born on December 3, 1929 in Brawley, CA. She married Lonnie Stiff on April 10, 1948. Alma was a wonderful mother and grandmother, the adoration of her children and grandchildren attest to that. She loved telling stories of her and her brothers growing up on the Desert Ranch and her summer adventures with cousins at The Pike in Long Beach. Alma was a fabulous cook and baker, famous for her chocolate cream pie, chocolate chip cookies and German chocolate cake. Alma was a lifelong parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Brawley where she was also a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and volunteered endless hours for the church and school. Alma was also a charter member of the Desert Quilters Guild and the Womens Auxiliary of PMH where she was recognized for more than 1,000 hours of service. She was preceded in death by her husband Lonnie Stiff; son Jim Stiff (Tara); daughter Judy White (Richard, also deceased); grandson Daman White; great-grandsons Preston Hancock and Jake Bates; brother Leon Gibson; parents Jim and Pauline Gibson; mother and father-in-law Clyde and May Stiff; sisters-in-law Era Belle Butler, Clydean Green (Pat), La Velle Lesicka (Leon), Joyce Gibson, Billie Gibson and brother-in-law Omer Stiff. She is survived by her children, Cherie McDonald (Jerry), Debi Smith (Mark), Linda Godsey (Virgil), Tim Stiff (Mary ); brothers Cecil Gibson (Kay), Ronald Gibson, Robert Gibson (Susan); 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law Noble Butler and Homer Stiff (Wanda); also many cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye's Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. A Funeral Mass will be live streamed www.brawleycatholic.org
>parish life >Facebook, from Sacred Heart Church at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. The church is closed due to COVID. Burial will be private due to COVID. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, a donation in Almas memory to: Sacred Heart School or Church, Alzheimer's Association
or to Womens Auxiliary of PMH. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Caleo Bay Alzheimers Care Center And Mission Hospice, La Quinta, Ca.