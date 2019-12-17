|
Alma Lee Wright left our World for Heaven on December 6th, 2019 following a long illness. Alma was born on July 15, 1935 in Erick, Oklahoma. When she was a teenager her family moved to El Centro and that is where she met the love of her life, Leslie (Peat) Wright. Married on September 4, 1952, they were partners in life and in ministry as they went into the evangelistic field and later into full-time ministry. Alma worked throughout her life as a bookkeeper, later becoming an Auditor for the County of Imperial, where she worked until she retired. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Wright and Ledeana Bonneau and husband Gerald Bonneau Jr.; 2 granddaughters, Christina Boris and husband Nick and Candice Cano and husband Julio Cano and 4 great-grandchildren, Olivia Ross, Benjamin Cano, Anna Cano and Judah Cano, whom she loved dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Holtville First Assembly in Holtville, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 17, 2019