

Aloha Lee Huffines, longtime resident of Brawley, CA passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born on July 9, 1927 to the late Roe and Kathryne Minshew in Brawley where she graduated from BUHS in 1945. As a homemaker Aloha enjoyed sewing for her daughters, Rhonda and Kathy, who appreciated her talent. The family were members of the First Christian Church. Later in life Aloha and Sam, her husband, created beautiful wooden art to be sold at local craft shows. Aloha had a positive attitude and a friendly smile for everyone. She never met a stranger. She was proud of her family and never hesitated to let them know. Music and dancing remained a big part of her life until she passed. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Roe Minshew; husband, Euless 'Sam' Huffines and son, Richard Merle Wilson Jr. Aloha is survived by her daughters, Rhonda (Steve) Moore of Dallas, TX and Kathy (Troy) Caston of Brawley; 9 grandchildren, Richard (Jessica) Wilson, Sam (Kelly) Wilson, William Wilson, Kathryne Moore, Stephen Moore, Corinne (Chris) Knott, Troy (Corey) Caston, Ellie Caston, and Dresden (Chris) Hester; 7 great-grandchildren. The family will have a private celebration of life in Julian, CA. Donations may be made to First Christian Church, 215 North Imperial Ave, Brawley, CA 92227.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store