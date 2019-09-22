Home

Services
Our Lady of Guadalupe
135 E 4th St
Calexico, CA 92231
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Calexico, CA
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Calexico, CA
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
8:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Calexico, CA
Burial
Following Services
Mt. View Cemetery
Calexico, CA
ALVARO OCEJO


1967 - 2019
ALVARO OCEJO Obituary
Alvaro Ocejo, 52, of Calexico passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. He was born on August 6, 1967 in Mexicali, BC, Mexico. Alvaro is survived by his mother, Amada Davila; brothers, Jesus, Trini, Temo, Jose Javier, Efrain and Heriberto; sister, Zulema. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2016 from 6 to 9 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico, CA. Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 8 a.m.. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico, CA and will be officiated by Father Godinez. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. View Cemetery in Calexico.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 22, 2019
