|
|
Alvaro Ocejo, 52, of Calexico passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. He was born on August 6, 1967 in Mexicali, BC, Mexico. Alvaro is survived by his mother, Amada Davila; brothers, Jesus, Trini, Temo, Jose Javier, Efrain and Heriberto; sister, Zulema. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2016 from 6 to 9 p.m. with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico, CA. Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 8 a.m.. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico, CA and will be officiated by Father Godinez. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. View Cemetery in Calexico.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sept. 22, 2019