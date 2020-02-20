Home

ALVIE LEE WINTERS


1930 - 2020
Alvie Winters, 89, of Brawley passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. He was born on July 21, 1930 in Boswell, OK and later married Wanda Ruth Shawhart on December 16, 1948 in Oklahoma. Alvie is survived by her son, Bryan Winters of Brawley, CA; daughters, Carolyn Hill of Las Vegas, NV, Charlotte Ferguson of Brawley, CA, Sharron Gutierrez of Brawley, CA and Karren Gonzales of Brawley, CA; 17 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Service will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley, CA and will be officiated by Pastor Richard Rodriguez. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 20, 2020
