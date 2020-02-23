|
|
On July 21, 1930, Alvie was the first born to Lucky and Galdys Winters in Boswell, OK. He went peacefully on Feb 10, 2020 at his home to be with his beautiful wife, Wanda in Brawley, CA in Heaven. He married Wanda Shawhart on December 16, 1948 in Oklahoma. They later moved to California in 1953, Then they finally settled in Brawley and bought their home in 1965, where they raised their children. He was first employed at a feedlot in Heber in 1953. Later he was employed by the Imperial Irrigation District Water Dept. in Calexico as a zanjero. In 1964, he became the Assistant Superintendent in the Brawley Water Dept. and later became Superintendent of the North End Water Dept. His last five years at the IID was as a Superintendent at the Water Division on the All American canal in Calexico. He retired after 37 years of faithful, loyal and dedicated service. His past times where spent smoking cigars and drinking Coors Light with friends playing cards or dominoes. He also loved fishing, going 4-wheeling in the desert and many trips to San Felipe. Our Father was a great provider & a hard working man. He loved our mother so much and treasured his entire family especially his grandchildren whom he loved so much. We will all miss Him greatly, but we have comfort knowing he is finally home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda R. Winters; son, Harold Winters; parents, Lucky and Gladys Winters; sisters, Katy Belle Cameron and Rubye Glenn; brothers, Cecil Winters, Craig Winters, Clinton Winters, Dee Winters and Rudy Winters. Alvie is survived by his son, Bryan Winters of Brawley, CA; daughters, Carolyn Hill of Las Vegas, NV, Charlotte Ferguson of Brawley, CA, Sharron Gutierrez of Brawley, CA and Karren (Philip) Gonzales of Brawley, CA; 17 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Service will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley, CA and will be officiated by Pastor Richard Rodriguez. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 23, 2020