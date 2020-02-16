|
Amelia Hernandez, 97, of Ventura, CA passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was born on December 31, 1922 in Brawley and later married Steve Hernandez. Amelia is survived by her sisters, Lydia Jimenez and Carmen Araujo. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Service will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 16, 2020