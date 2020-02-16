Home

FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414

AMELIA LANDEROS HERNANDEZ


1922 - 2020
Amelia Hernandez, 97, of Ventura, CA passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was born on December 31, 1922 in Brawley and later married Steve Hernandez. Amelia is survived by her sisters, Lydia Jimenez and Carmen Araujo. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Service will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 16, 2020
