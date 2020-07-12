

Amelia M. Solis, 97 of Calexico passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 in El Centro from natural causes. She was born May 13, 1923 in Magdalena, Sonora Mexico. Amelia was a loving wife, mother, sister and Nana. She was a very faithful and compassionate woman. She held her 13 children very close to her heart and prayed daily rosaries for each one of them and their families, sharing her love and faith always. God showered her with many talents, some of her favorites sewing, embroidery, and the most important of all was her cooking/baking. She was well known to invite everyone over for dinner, cooking for them her famous sopes and much more. During her earlier years she was involved in a church group, 'La Sociedad del Altar' at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico. There she enjoyed the friendships and shared her love for cooking, with her husband always at her side during all their many fundraisers. As a homemaker, she made sure to pass along her cooking/baking talents to all her children and gifted them all her sewing/embroidery projects. Although all her children were grown and living elsewhere, she always wished to have the whole family together. Amelia was preceded in death by her parents, (Virginia Nevarez) Dolores & Jose Maldonado; her loving husband Louis "Louie" of 72 years, and her children, Arturo, Juan Carlos & baby Josefina. She is survived by her sister, Josephine V. Calderon, 99 years old. Her children: Virginia (Mike) Solis-Durham, Susan Solis, Francisco (Socorro) Solis, Luis Jr (Doris) Solis, Miguel (Alicia) Solis, Marco (Rocio) Solis, Jorge (Aracely) Solis, Joaquin (Norma) Solis, Andres (Natividad) Solis, Lupita (Dave) Solis-Poiriez, Olga Solis-Aparicio, Amelia (Michael) Solis-Green, Maria Dolores "Loly" Solis, as well as 100 plus grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Also cousins & numerous nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico. Due to current Covid19 restrictions, we will later announce services.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store