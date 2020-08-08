

Andrea Armstrong, 82, of Brawley passed away on March 16, 2020 from Cardiac arrest in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on March 12, 1938 in Brawley. Andrea is survived by her sisters, Virginia Valdivia of Reedley, CA and Ramona R. Alvarez of El Centro, CA, sons, Albert A. Armstrong of Brawley, CA and Arnold Armstrong of Holtville, CA; daughters, Arlene A. Garcia of Brawley, CA, Audrey A. Armstrong of Corcoron, CA, Amanda A. Armstrong of Brawley CA, Armida A. Armstrong of Boston, Mass and Abby Chacon of Brawley; 23 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held on a later date.



