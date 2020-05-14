

Andres Garcia Zamora, 80, of Calexico passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Andres was born to Rafael and Maria Garcia in Mexicali, B.C. Mexico on November 30, 1939. He was the eldest of four children. He grew up in el Ejido Puebla, B.C., Mexico. He married Lydia Padilla on October 14, 1960 and they went on to have six children. He began boxing at an early age and won a National Amateur Lightweight title in Mexico and was a 1958 Golden Gloves Champion-Lightweight Division in Chicago, Illinois. He and Lydia arrived in Calexico in 1964, where he enjoyed a happy and full life spending time with family, friends. He especially enjoyed playing his saxophone and had a passion for dancing. He was a truck driver, a bookkeeper, and he owned a whole-sale business throughout his lifetime. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rafael Garcia (2000) and his mother, Maria Z. Garcia (2013). Andres is survived by his wife, Lydia Garcia of Calexico, CA; children, Gabriela T. Garcia of Calexico, CA, Martha Patricia Bustos (Alberto) of El Centro, CA, Beatriz Camarena (Angel) of Julian, CA, Clara Romero (Rick) of El Centro, CA, Lilly Garcia of Calexico, CA and Andres I. Garcia (Lupita) of Calexico, CA; grandchildren, Beatriz, Celia, Patty, Vanessa, Monique, Valerie, Carlos, Danny, Dominic, Andy Jr., Joshua and Monse; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Consuelo Paz, Ramona Ruiz and Alberto Garcia. A celebration of life will be held in a few months once the shelter-in-place orders are lifted and family members can safely travel.



