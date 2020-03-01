Home

ANDRES HERRERA SANDOVAL


1929 - 2020
ANDRES HERRERA SANDOVAL Obituary
Andres Sandoval, 90, of Imperial passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was born on May 12, 1929 in Mexico. Andres is survived by his children, Sergio Sandoval, Nancy Robles, Grace Sandoval, Irma Peraza, Diana Cooper and Eric Sandoval. Visitation will be held on Friday March 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Rosary being said at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 402 S. Imperial Ave, Brawley, CA. Mass to follow at 11:30 a.m. and will be officiated by Father Andrew Kunambi. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 1, 2020
