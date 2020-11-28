

Angel Valenzuela went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 6, 2020. He was 59 years old, born on September 13, 1961 in Mexicali, B.C. Mexico and immigrated to the USA in 1963. He was a lifelong resident of El Centro, CA, attended local schools and worked as a taxi driver for approximately 20 years. He was the youngest of 13 children and was preceded in death by his parents, Roque Sr. and Maria Valenzuela; brothers, Manuel Valenzuela, Roque Valenzuela Jr., Javier Valenzuela and Rene Valenzuela; sisters, Aurora Lopez and Blanca De La Corte; and nephew, Jorgito Figueroa. He is survived by sisters, Raquel Valenzuela, Maria Antonieta Lopez, Adelita Tamayo and Rita Figueroa as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He will be remembered by his friends and family for his unique sense of humor, infectious laugh, and larger than life stories. Burial and a private service will be held in the near future at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, CA.



