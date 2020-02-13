|
|
Angel Puyot, 53, of Holtville passed away on January 30, 2020. He was born on January 22, 1967 in Brawley. At the age of five, Angel was the Easter Seal Poster child. He attended Arc and Holtville High School. His smile will be missed. He was preceded in death by his father, Irenio B. Puyot; mother, Francisca R. Puyot; brother, Irenio Puyot Jr.; sister, Nancy Lucero; grandmother; Agapita Fonseca. Angel is survived by his sisters and spouses; Bonnie Moreno, Mercedes (Tony) Banuelos of Holtville, Estella (Santos) Triste of Tucson; brother, Gene; caretaker, J.C. Puyot of Holtville; sister-in-law, Jennie Puyot of Holtville; brother-in-law, Reynaldo "Pipo" Lucero of San Diego; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Rosary being said at 11 a.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley and will be officiated by Mary Helen Dollente. Burial will be private.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 13, 2020