

Angelica Torres, 41, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Brawley, CA. She was born on March 17, 1979 to Frank and Gloria Miranda and raised in El Centro, CA where she attended Elementary, Jr. High and graduated from Southwest High School. She then moved to Palm Desert, CA where she met her husband Alex Torres and gave birth to their son Sethe. She lived her life selflessly, providing for others and devoted her time to her family; she loved the outdoors, living a vegan lifestyle, event planning and fundraising for Make A Wish Foundation. She enjoyed running 5Ks and half marathons where she motivated others to do the same. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers Augustin Miranda and Jesus Rodriguez; uncle, Adrian Rodriguez; cousin, David Rodriguez. Angelica is survived by her husband Alex Torres; son Sethe Torres; parents Frank and Gloria Miranda; grandmothers Guadalupe Miranda and Esperanza Rodriguez; sisters Maricela Castilla (Joaquin), Christina Ferrel (Hector); brother Francisco Miranda; mother-in-law Amelia Torres; brother-in-laws Gilbert Torres, Jesse Torres (Kimberly); sister-in-law Maria Torres; nieces and nephews; Victoria, Mateo, Miranda, Tally-King, Onyx, Anabella, Jeremiah, Penelopy, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



